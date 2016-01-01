Dr. Joseph Marakovits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marakovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Marakovits, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Marakovits, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Bristol Health Cardiology15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 582-3235
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Marakovits, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1548225527
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- St Vincent Hosp
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marakovits accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Marakovits has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marakovits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marakovits. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marakovits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marakovits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marakovits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.