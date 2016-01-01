Overview

Dr. Joseph Marakovits, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Marakovits works at Bristol Health Cardiology in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.