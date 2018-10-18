Dr. Joseph Mardanzai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardanzai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mardanzai, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Mardanzai, MD
Dr. Joseph Mardanzai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mardanzai works at
Dr. Mardanzai's Office Locations
Prestige Med, Inc., San Ramon, Ca11030 Bollinger Canyon Rd Ste 240, San Ramon, CA 94582 Directions (925) 736-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Careplus
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE this doctor and his staff! Keep it up!
About Dr. Joseph Mardanzai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1043220031
Education & Certifications
- Highland Alameda County Hospital
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mardanzai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mardanzai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mardanzai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mardanzai speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardanzai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardanzai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardanzai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardanzai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.