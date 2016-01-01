Dr. Marek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Marek, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Marek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Marek works at
Locations
A M G - Midwest Heart - Downers Grove3825 Highland Ave Ste 400, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 719-4799
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Marek, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1548216302
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Stritch School Of Med
- Cleveland Metropolitan Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marek has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marek.
