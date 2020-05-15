Dr. Joseph Marnell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marnell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Marnell Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Marnell Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Marnell Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Marnell Jr works at
Dr. Marnell Jr's Office Locations
Mercy Hospital4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 236-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marnell is an excellent doctor. He helped me a lot to make a success of my life despite chronic bipolar disorder. I recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Joseph Marnell Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1801835103
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Psychiatry
