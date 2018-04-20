Dr. Joseph Marquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Marquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Marquez, MD
Dr. Joseph Marquez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Marquez works at
Dr. Marquez's Office Locations
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5474Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 329-1760
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 528-4944Monday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had prostate problems for years and Dr. Marquez is the first whom I felt really was concerned and wanted to help. Laser Procedure went well and I am now pain free. He might be the best Doc I have seen in my 71 years.
About Dr. Joseph Marquez, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marquez works at
Dr. Marquez has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquez.
