Dr. Marquis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Marquis, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Marquis, MD
Dr. Joseph Marquis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA.
Dental- Native American Health Center Inc. - Oaklandmain Clinic2950 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94601 Directions (510) 535-4400
Permanente Med Group Inc. San Mateo Mob Lab1000 FRANKLIN PKWY, San Mateo, CA 94403 Directions (650) 999-0899
- Kaiser Permanente
I have seen Dr. Marquis, and he is the best. I have been a Kaiser member for 60 years. I am glad he is my doctor now.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1598084329
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Marquis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquis.
