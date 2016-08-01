See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Joseph Marrazzo III, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joseph Marrazzo III, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. 

Dr. Marrazzo III works at The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Alexandria in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Alexandria
    501 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 487-8181
  2. 2
    Christus Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
    651 N Bolton Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 448-5310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
  • Rapides Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 01, 2016
    Very knowledgable. He will communicate with the patient and explain in depth about conditions being treated. Goes out of his way to make you comfortable and listens to the needs of the patient. He is confident in his work which puts the patient at ease. Highly recommended.
    Emily G in Pineville, La — Aug 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Marrazzo III, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Marrazzo III, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1568455855
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Marrazzo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrazzo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marrazzo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marrazzo III works at The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Alexandria in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Marrazzo III’s profile.

    Dr. Marrazzo III has seen patients for Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrazzo III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrazzo III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrazzo III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrazzo III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrazzo III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

