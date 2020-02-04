Overview of Dr. Joseph Martel, MD

Dr. Joseph Martel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Martel works at Dr. Jamal Haleem in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.