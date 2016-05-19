Dr. Joseph Martin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Martin Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Martin Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Martin Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Martin Jr works at
Dr. Martin Jr's Office Locations
Joseph H. Martin Jr. MD LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1420, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 526-9111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Martin is a good doctor,but his staff is not friendly at all. May time for my appointment I'm waiting at least 20-30mins and I already have an appointment setup. And when I'm doing my labs the receptionist still has me wait when I'm the only one in the waiting room. That doesn't make much sense,I would think he would try to get me out so a patient that does have an appointment to see Dr Martin is able to get in there. The wait time is crazy.
About Dr. Joseph Martin Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1437264553
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.