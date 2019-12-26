Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD
Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
Joseph Martinez6102 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 722-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon. Couldn’t be more pleased.
About Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery

