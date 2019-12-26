Overview of Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD

Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at Joseph Martinez in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.