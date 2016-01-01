Overview

Dr. Joseph Massaro, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Massaro works at Lakeland Regional Sgcl Assocs in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.