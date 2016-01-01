Dr. Joseph Massaro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Massaro, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Massaro, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Pablo Campus130 PABLO ST, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Massaro, DO
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316910466
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massaro has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Massaro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massaro.
