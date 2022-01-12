Dr. Joseph Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mathews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mathews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Mathews works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Primary Care and Specialty Physicians1101 Old Trolley Rd Ste 300, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 548-8260Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathews?
Amazing experience from check-in to check -out, excellent clinical staff extremely knowledgeable, They definitely know that there in no I in team. Hands down best all around
About Dr. Joseph Mathews, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1811123300
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews works at
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.