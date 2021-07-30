Dr. Joseph Maurice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Maurice, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Maurice, MD
Dr. Joseph Maurice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Maurice's Office Locations
Gynecological Care Group1645 W Jackson Blvd Ste 310, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maurice?
About Dr. Joseph Maurice, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659486413
Education & Certifications
- COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maurice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurice has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maurice speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.