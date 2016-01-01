Overview

Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Maytal works at Northwell Health Adolescent & Pediatric Medicine in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.