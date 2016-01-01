See All Pediatricians in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD

Pediatrics
2.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Maytal works at Northwell Health Adolescent & Pediatric Medicine in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Adolescent & Pediatric Medicine
    2000 Marcus Ave Ste E, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 465-5255
  2. 2
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Hewlett
    1800 Rockaway Ave Ste 102, Hewlett, NY 11557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 390-8687

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Joseph Maytal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164488649
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva Univ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Child Neurology Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Pediatrics Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Pediatrics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
