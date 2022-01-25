Overview

Dr. Joseph Mazza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.