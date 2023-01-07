Dr. Joseph McCormick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph McCormick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph McCormick, MD
Dr. Joseph McCormick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. McCormick works at
Dr. McCormick's Office Locations
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Appleton1531 S Madison St Fl 4, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 468-0246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Appleton1205 West American Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 430-8113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- PreferredOne
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Went in because of torn meniscus. Everything from the MRI to the surgery was handled in-house by an extremely friendly and competent team. Dr. McCormick Is a skilled surgeon who has repaired both of my torn meniscus with excellent results. He also was my wife's surgeon 5 years ago for a total knee replacement and she is still doing great. We are able to continue to take long walks and enjoy biking and hiking and skiing. Thank you Dr. Joseph McCormick. We appreciate you and the excellent people you work with!
About Dr. Joseph McCormick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1619961273
Education & Certifications
- U CO Hlth Scis Ctr
- U CO Hlth Scis Ctr
- MED COLL OF WI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormick works at
Dr. McCormick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.
