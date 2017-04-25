Overview

Dr. Joseph McElwee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. McElwee works at AnMed Primary Care - Family Medicine Residency in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.