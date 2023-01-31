Dr. Joseph McGraw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGraw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph McGraw, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph McGraw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center4045 W Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Newberry Joy Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My initial visit went great. Dr. McGraw listened to me and was respectful of my concerns.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225052186
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. McGraw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGraw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGraw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGraw works at
Dr. McGraw has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGraw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. McGraw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGraw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGraw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGraw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.