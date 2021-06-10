Overview of Dr. Joseph McNutt, MD

Dr. Joseph McNutt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Frisco.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.