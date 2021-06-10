Dr. Joseph McNutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph McNutt, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph McNutt, MD
Dr. Joseph McNutt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Frisco.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. McNutt's Office Locations
- 1 4401 Coit Rd Ste 407, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 547-0047
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNutt is a wonderful orthopedic surgeon who has worked on me and my family for years. He is professional, knowledgeable, and works with his patients to ensure surgery is decidedly the best option. He helped me detect my early-onset RA before anyone else and helped get me the care I needed.
About Dr. Joseph McNutt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730183427
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic and Multi-Specialty Surgeries
- John T. Mather Memorial Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
