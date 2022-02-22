Book an Appointment

Dr. Joseph Melendez-Davidson, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.9 (114)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Melendez-Davidson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Melendez-Davidson works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Obesity and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Weight-Loss Surgery Program
    2301 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2478
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Memorial Division of General Surgery
    4651 Sheridan St Ste 350, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2479
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Melendez-Davidson, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851525984
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital West

