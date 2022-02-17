Dr. Joseph Melvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Melvin, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Melvin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Melvin works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery1250 E 3900 S Ste 320, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 263-1621
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melvin?
Great doctor, very good with explaining the problem and corrective procedures, surgery was done at Alta View outpatient site, my 1st time there, great nursing staff, nice facility. Will highly recommend them all
About Dr. Joseph Melvin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1942640420
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melvin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melvin works at
Dr. Melvin has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melvin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.