Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Myrtle Beach, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM

Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Menn works at Coastal Podiatry Associates in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Surfside Beach, SC and Conway, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Menn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Podiatry Associates
    8141 ROURK ST, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-8079
  2. 2
    Coastal Podiatry Associates
    210 Village Center Blvd Ste 110, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Coastal Podiatry Associates
    1120 Glenns Bay Rd Ste 103, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-8079
  4. 4
    South Carolina Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Groupllc
    8020 Myrtle Trace Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Medical Center
  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2021
    Dr. Menn and staff are very professional and worked great with my son who has autism. Awesome experience for my son and our family! Would recommend highly!
    Cheryl — Jan 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM
    About Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1780755652
    Education & Certifications

    • American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
    • Podiatric Surgery, St. Mary's Hospital, East St. Louis, Mo
    • College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Des Moines, Ia
    • Wilkes University, Wilkes Barre, Pa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Menn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menn has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Menn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.