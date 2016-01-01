See All Family Doctors in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Joseph Mercola, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Mercola, DO

Family Medicine
2.2 (4)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Mercola, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Sandoval, MD
Dr. William Sandoval, MD
1.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Monica Fudala, MD
Dr. Monica Fudala, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Mary George, MD
Dr. Mary George, MD
4.0 (35)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    3200 W Higgins Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 252-4310

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mercola?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph Mercola, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Mercola, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mercola to family and friends

Dr. Mercola's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mercola

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Mercola, DO.

About Dr. Joseph Mercola, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285713362
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mercola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mercola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercola.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joseph Mercola, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.