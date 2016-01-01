Dr. Merendino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Merendino, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Merendino, DPM
Dr. Joseph Merendino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Merendino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Merendino's Office Locations
-
1
United Medical Center of Boca Raton Corp.22023 State Road 7 Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 353-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merendino?
About Dr. Joseph Merendino, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1285618272
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merendino accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merendino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merendino works at
Dr. Merendino has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Exam, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merendino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Merendino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merendino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merendino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merendino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.