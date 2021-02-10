Overview

Dr. Joseph Merola, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Merola works at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.