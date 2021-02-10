See All Rheumatologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Joseph Merola, MD
Dr. Joseph Merola, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Merola, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Merola works at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital
    221 Longwood Ave # 620C, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-4918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2021
    Very kind and knowledgeable Doctor. I was very impressed with him. And his Staff were also very caring.
    Jen Sheehan — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Merola, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1881807469
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital - Rheumatology
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital - Internal Medicine|New York University Medical Center - Dermatology
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
    • Rheumatology
