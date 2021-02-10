Dr. Joseph Merola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Merola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Merola, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Merola works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital221 Longwood Ave # 620C, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-4918
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Merola?
Very kind and knowledgeable Doctor. I was very impressed with him. And his Staff were also very caring.
About Dr. Joseph Merola, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1881807469
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital - Rheumatology
- Brigham and Women's Hospital - Internal Medicine|New York University Medical Center - Dermatology
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merola works at
Dr. Merola has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merola speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Merola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.