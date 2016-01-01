Dr. Joseph Merriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Merriman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Merriman, MD
Dr. Joseph Merriman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Merriman's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Genitourinary Cancer)125 Elizabeth Dr Ste 420, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 302-6455
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Merriman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1669714226
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merriman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
