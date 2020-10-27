Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD
Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
Round Rock Eye Consultants1880 Round Rock Ave Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 248-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meyer is a great doctor. I never feel rushed, he takes his time and explains everything. He allows time for questions and is very personable. I trust his opinion. His staff are very well qualified and friendly. I would definitely recommend Dr Meyer.
About Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Legacy Health Sys
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meyer speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
