Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD

Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Meyer works at Thompson Cancer Survival Center in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thompson Cancer Survival Center
    1915 White Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 373-5000
  2. 2
    1901 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 373-5000
  3. 3
    Parkwest Medical Center
    9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 373-5050
  4. 4
    The Thompson Cancer Survival Center
    9711 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 373-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2023
    I love Dr. Meyer and his staff. Very caring and helpful. 2nd time I have had to use him.
    Debby Corbin — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962475277
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer works at Thompson Cancer Survival Center in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Meyer’s profile.

    Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

