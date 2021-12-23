Dr. Joseph Mignone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mignone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mignone, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Mignone, MD
Dr. Joseph Mignone, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Mignone works at
Dr. Mignone's Office Locations
-
1
UF Health Infusion Center - North15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 6000, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 640-4143
-
2
21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville7751 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 205, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 640-7818Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Physician HealthCare Network
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mignone is a caring and competent oncologist. He was aggressive in my stage 4 treatment and I am doing very well.
About Dr. Joseph Mignone, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1154318012
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida Health
- University Of Florida Health
- St George's University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mignone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mignone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mignone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mignone has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mignone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mignone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mignone.
