Dr. Mileti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Mileti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Mileti, MD
Dr. Joseph Mileti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mileti works at
Dr. Mileti's Office Locations
Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Institute4605 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I had shoulder surgery and was pleased with every aspect! Dr Mileti exceeded my expectations with his excellence of care. Highly recommend this office and surgeon.
About Dr. Joseph Mileti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1003826546
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
