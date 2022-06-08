Overview of Dr. Joseph Mileti, MD

Dr. Joseph Mileti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mileti works at OrthopedicONE in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.