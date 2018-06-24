Dr. Joseph Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Regional Physicians Neuroscience Center1219 Lexington Ave Ste B, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller has been the best Dr. I have ever had. He cares about his patients and does his best to treat you with so much care he is the best.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003861279
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- Dent Neur Inst
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Neurology
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
