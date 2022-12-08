See All Neurosurgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Miller, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Miller, MD

Dr. Joseph Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at NEUROSURGICAL GROUP in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut Erlanger Neuro Surgery Group
    1010 E 3rd St Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 265-2233
  2. 2
    The Plastic Surgery Group P C
    979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 265-2233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Interosseous Nerve Compression Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Diseases Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (DISH) Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023244506
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Samford University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
