Dr. Joseph Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Miller, MD
Dr. Joseph Miller, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Transcend Pain PA9001 Jenny Lind Rd Ste 3, Fort Smith, AR 72908 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualChoice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Joseph Miller, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1053374496
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.