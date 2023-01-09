Dr. Joseph Milne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Milne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Milne, MD
Dr. Joseph Milne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.
Dr. Milne's Office Locations
Steve Meyers, MD1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 335-0911Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Milne and his nurse are awesome got a injection and worked out really well
About Dr. Joseph Milne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1720096670
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milne has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milne speaks French and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.