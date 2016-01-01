Overview of Dr. Joseph Minick, MD

Dr. Joseph Minick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.



Dr. Minick works at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.