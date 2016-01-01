Dr. Joseph Minick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Minick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital7850 Vista Hill Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 000-0000
Chula Vista1061 Tierra del Rey Ste 200, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 498-5454
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Dr. Minick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minick speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Minick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minick.
