Overview of Dr. Joseph Mirante, MD

Dr. Joseph Mirante, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Mirante works at Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.