Dr. Mirante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Mirante, MD
Dr. Joseph Mirante, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Mirante's Office Locations
Coastal Ear Nose & Throat1050 W Granada Blvd Ste 4, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 677-8808
Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat1185 Dunlawton Ave Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 760-6601
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent ENT. Feel blessed to have him as my doctor. Explains every procedure. Very caring and compassionate physician. Wonderful staff. I can highly recommend him. Skilled and knowledgeable.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirante accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirante has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.