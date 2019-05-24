See All Podiatrists in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Turnersville, NJ
Call for new patient details
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM

Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They completed their residency with James C. Giuffre Medical Center

Dr. Mirarchi works at Regional Foot and Ankle Specialists, L.L.C. in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mirarchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Foot and Ankle Specialists, L.L.C.
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste F1, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mirarchi?

    May 24, 2019
    Yes, I would recommend Dr. Mirarchi he is a wonderful doctor, he cares about his patients and the wellbeing. Very friendly staff. Fast scheduling if needed in a Jiffy, office manager Deb is as wonderful, does all she can to help out. If I could give 10 stars I would.
    Leeann R. in Buena , NJ — May 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mirarchi to family and friends

    Dr. Mirarchi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mirarchi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM.

    About Dr. Joseph Mirarchi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1285676130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • James C. Giuffre Medical Center
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirarchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirarchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirarchi works at Regional Foot and Ankle Specialists, L.L.C. in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mirarchi’s profile.

    Dr. Mirarchi has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirarchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirarchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirarchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirarchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirarchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.