Dr. Joseph Mitchel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mitchel, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mitchel, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Mitchel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 525-1234
-
2
Central Connecticut Cardiologists19 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 525-1234
-
3
Hartford Cardiology Group345 N Main St, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 983-8218
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchel?
About Dr. Joseph Mitchel, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1609874627
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchel works at
Dr. Mitchel has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mitchel speaks French and German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.