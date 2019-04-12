Overview of Dr. Joseph Mlakar, MD

Dr. Joseph Mlakar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Mlakar works at Plastic Surgery Innovations in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.