Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD
Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL.
Dr. Moak III's Office Locations
Lake ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1402, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-8448
Lake ENT1819 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-7279Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Mccollough Institute for Appearance & Health350 Cypress Bend Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Directions (601) 757-2603
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went in for lesion of tongue. Doctor explained possibilities as well as possibilities of treatments based on biopsy results, also was quick to get biopsy scheduled. Professional and kind manner.
About Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1164867644
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
