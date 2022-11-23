See All Plastic Surgeons in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Lady Lake, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD

Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. 

Dr. Moak III works at Lake ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL and Gulf Shores, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD
Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD
4.8 (76)
View Profile
Dr. Timothy Lian, MD
Dr. Timothy Lian, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Burton, MD
Dr. Michael Burton, MD
4.7 (15)
View Profile

Dr. Moak III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery
    1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1402, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 753-8448
  2. 2
    Lake ENT
    1819 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 343-7279
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Mccollough Institute for Appearance & Health
    350 Cypress Bend Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 757-2603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moak III?

    Nov 23, 2022
    Went in for lesion of tongue. Doctor explained possibilities as well as possibilities of treatments based on biopsy results, also was quick to get biopsy scheduled. Professional and kind manner.
    JCV — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moak III to family and friends

    Dr. Moak III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moak III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164867644
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moak III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moak III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moak III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moak III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moak III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moak III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Moak III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.