Dr. Joseph Mock, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Mock's Office Locations
2600 Research Ctr Dr Ste A2600 Research Center Dr Ste A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 986-4695
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Ratings & Reviews
My father, Mason has been going to Dr. Mock since April 2022 for lung cancer. Dr. Mock is a pure joy to have for his health care. He explains everything easily for him to understand & an overall great guy. We love him!
- Hematology
- English
- 1194111005
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health System Hematology/Oncology Fellowship
- University of Virginia Health System Internal Medicine Residency
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
