Overview of Dr. Joseph Mokulis, MD

Dr. Joseph Mokulis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Mokulis works at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.