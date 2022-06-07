See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD

Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Montgomery works at Joseph Montgomery MD in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph S Montgomery III MD
    21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 315, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3632
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
STD Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
STD Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?

    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr. Montgomery is very thorough and attentive. He's personable and knowledgeable. I've been a patient of his for over a year now. The wait times are average when compared to all doctor offices. He does see preop patients in his actual office within the practice office, which might account for any "additional" wait someone in his waiting room might experience. But, again - He is very thorough and devotes his time to his patients once he's with them. His staff members are efficient and friendly.
    cjrh12 — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Montgomery to family and friends

    Dr. Montgomery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Montgomery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144217001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Affil Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery works at Joseph Montgomery MD in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Montgomery’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Montgomery, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.