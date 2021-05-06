Dr. Joseph Moran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Moran, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Moran, DPM
Dr. Joseph Moran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Moran works at
Dr. Moran's Office Locations
-
1
Palmetto Podiatry Associates LLC1730 Henderson St Ste B, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 376-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moran?
I was a new patient. The staff was friendly and professional. Dr Moran was excellent. I felt at ease during my procedure. I would highly recommend him. Very professional
About Dr. Joseph Moran, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952360083
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moran works at
Dr. Moran has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.