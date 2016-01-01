Overview of Dr. Joseph Morehouse, MD

Dr. Joseph Morehouse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Morehouse works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.