Overview

Dr. Joseph Morelos, DO is an Adult Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Adult Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Morelos works at Jersey Shore Medical and Pediatrics Associates LLC in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.