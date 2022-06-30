See All Family Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Joseph Mormino, DDS

General Medical Practice
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joseph Mormino, DDS is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their residency with Staten Island University Hospital

Dr. Mormino works at Dr. Joseph T. Mormino DDS in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Joseph T. Mormino DDS
    104 Windsor Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 524-5287
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cosmetic Conditions
Dental Crowding
Dental Disorders
Cosmetic Conditions
Dental Crowding
Dental Disorders

Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis - Dental Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Joseph Mormino, DDS

    • General Medical Practice
    • English
    • 1740370956
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Mormino, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mormino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mormino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mormino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mormino works at Dr. Joseph T. Mormino DDS in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mormino’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mormino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mormino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mormino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mormino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.