Overview of Dr. Joseph Mosak, MD

Dr. Joseph Mosak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Mosak works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrinology at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in North Bellmore, NY and Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.