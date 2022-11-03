See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Joseph T Moskal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph T Moskal, MD

Dr. Joseph T Moskal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Dr. Moskal works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moskal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke
    2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr Moskal is an incredible doctor to deal with. He has replaced both my knees (2008 & 2009) and this year, 2022, replaced my left hip. I followed his advice and have recovered well from each replacement. Very well respected doctor.
    Linda — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph T Moskal, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1740267095
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • Wash U Sch Med
    • Orthopedic Surgery
