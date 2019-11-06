Overview

Dr. Joseph Mouhanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mouhanna works at Optimum Medical Center Inc in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Brachial Plexus Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.