Dr. Joseph Mouhanna, MD
Dr. Joseph Mouhanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Optimum Medical Center Inc7575 SW 62nd Ave Ste B, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 447-6688
Surgical Park Center9065 Dadeland Blvd, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 271-9100
Miami Lakes Surgery Center15501 NW 67th Ave Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 820-2900
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
I've suffered from Chronic Migraines for many years and was recommended to Dr. Mouhanna's office for treatment. There office is nice, clean and the staff is knowledgeable and nice. I would definitely recommend this office.
About Dr. Joseph Mouhanna, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1295711000
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Mouhanna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mouhanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mouhanna has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Brachial Plexus Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mouhanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mouhanna speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouhanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouhanna.
